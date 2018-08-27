David Mabuza backs new agricultural plan

Deputy president David Mabuza on Monday threw his weight behind the new agricultural development plan that seeks to address problems with current land reform policies.

Four unions representing farmers from different sectors of society - AgriSA, Tau-SA, Afasa and Nafu SA - on Monday signed a statement of intent in Centurion, Pretoria to work together. Mabuza said the plan was important for the country. "We march side by side until we reach our destination," said the deputy president.

"We trust in your leadership. For us is just to support you. Don't get tired, keep walking."

The plan seeks to address a number concerns including post-settlement support for farmers and private ownership. Afasa president Vuyo Mahlati said the plan, which is inclusive, will accomodate everybody.