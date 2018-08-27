David Mabuza backs new agricultural plan
Deputy president David Mabuza on Monday threw his weight behind the new agricultural development plan that seeks to address problems with current land reform policies.
Four unions representing farmers from different sectors of society - AgriSA, Tau-SA, Afasa and Nafu SA - on Monday signed a statement of intent in Centurion, Pretoria to work together. Mabuza said the plan was important for the country. "We march side by side until we reach our destination," said the deputy president.
"We trust in your leadership. For us is just to support you. Don't get tired, keep walking."
The plan seeks to address a number concerns including post-settlement support for farmers and private ownership. Afasa president Vuyo Mahlati said the plan, which is inclusive, will accomodate everybody.
Nafu SA president Motsepe Matlala said the farmers had taken a stand not to be divided by politics. Last week, parliament's constitutional review committee selected people to make representations on the amendment of section 25 to make it possible for the government to expropriate land in the public interest without compensation.
The list includes religious groups, academic institutions, the private sector, the agriculture sector and professional bodies.
The committee has held public hearings on the amendment of the constitution to allow for land expropriation. It has been given until August 30 to report to the National Assembly.