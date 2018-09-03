Government out of touch with citizens

The political landscape in our country is disappointing. It has turned into a circus where everyone thinks they know better than others.

Politicians are not interested in finding common ground and taking this country forward. For them, it's all about their egos and political parties. They've lost the plot.

Populist agenda and banking on the gullible for votes is the norm. They fake ignorance of what is happening in our townships.

Even if one of them is looting state funds, they will always look the other way. Most of them actually knew what the Guptas were doing and some of them joined in looting state funds.

The ruling party doesn't even know what caused chaos in Soweto recently.

All we need is to be taken care of by the government, which knows the needs of its citizens.

Lefty Zondi

Khutsong