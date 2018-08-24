ANC moves to reassure farmers on land grabs

The government's move towards expropriation of land without compensation is the main reason farmers do not trust the state.

This was one issue which came up during the land summit, organised by AgriSA and a number of organisations, in Bela-Bela, Limpopo, yesterday.

Farmers also raised concerns about what they called populist policies by the EFF, uncoordinated policies and lack of expertise to deal with the issue of land.

The EFF's stance on land is that all land should be transferred to the ownership and custodianship of the state.

Roelf Meyer, a key negotiator in SA's transition to democracy and a former National Party cabinet minister, told Sowetan on the sidelines of the summit that there was a disconnect between the government and farmers.