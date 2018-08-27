Deputy President David Mabuza will know on Monday whether a protection order sought against him by a businessman in Mpumalanga will be enforced.

Eco-tourism businessman Fred Daniels obtained an interim protection order against Mabuza in February. He has been involved in a decades-long dispute with the former Mpumalanga premier.

The interim order‚ which was issued by the Carolina Magistrate’s Court‚ barred Mabuza from using his position to:

• Directly or indirectly incite or instruct government departments‚ state institutions‚ parastatals‚ government officials or land claimants from stopping or sabotaging Daniel’s business by‚ among other things‚ withholding permits.