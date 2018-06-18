Malema's remarks are reckless

Race is a contentious issue and racial tensions are bound to flare up now and again as a result of our inability to build a society where racial background is not the chief determinant of success.

This is a fault line of the post-1994 dispensation - one that requires responsible leadership to ensure that it does not result in a volcanic explosion of the nation.

For decades, even before we became a free country, there was a concerted effort to forge us into a united nation, in spite of our cultural and ethnic diversity.

The founding fathers of the post-1910 Struggle rejected the colonial project which sought to divide indigenous blacks into "tribal groups". In the 1940s, subsequent generations fought against attempts by the apartheid regime to drive a wedge between indigenous blacks and black people of Indian origin as a way of breaking the backbone of a broad alliance against oppression.

From the 1960s to the 1990s black people of Indian ancestry fought side by side with other comrades to attain freedom. Some, like Sulaymaniyah "Babla" Saloojee, Ahmed Timol and Lenny Naidu, laid down their lives.

We should never lose sight of this historical fact: the tree of freedom was nourished with the blood of fighters of all races.