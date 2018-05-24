Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema may be in hot water with Parliament after calling on landless people to occupy unoccupied land without permission.

Malema made the call during the debate in the National Assembly on Wednesday afternoon shortly after President Cyril Ramaphosa tabled his first budget policy statement as president.

Malema argued that Ramaphosa had failed to fulfil the string of promises he had made in his state of the nation address in February‚ including the expropriation of land without compensation‚ an EFF call supported by the ANC in Parliament.

Malema claimed that Ramaphosa was "wishy-washy" on land. "It's clear you are not going to expropriate land without compensation. We had issued an instruction in the EFF to scale down on occupation of land because we wanted to give you time‚ and since you are no longer clear‚ we have made a call and we are making it again here that the people must occupy the unoccupied land‚" he said‚ arguing that the people owned the land and that the ANC wasn't keen to give them the land.