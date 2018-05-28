Africa Day rally no place for heels

Africa Day was upon us last week, and Madi made her way to Sunnyside, Pretoria, for the EFF Africa Day celebration rally.

She almost instantly regretted it, right after pulling up and seeing the overexcited crowd. Heels were not made for such occasions, and Madi should have known better!

Nevertheless, despite the event being a little unorthodox for yours truly, she stayed for an hour or two to soak in the festivities.

Bathong, was that Siphokazi that Madi saw taking to the stage? Where has she been? The last time Madi saw her she was yapping on about Amacala or something to that effect. Shame, she looked beautiful in her Xhosa attire.

She definitely has a beautiful voice; maybe she should rethink her PR team who are clearly snoring at the wheel.