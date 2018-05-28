Africa Day rally no place for heels
Africa Day was upon us last week, and Madi made her way to Sunnyside, Pretoria, for the EFF Africa Day celebration rally.
She almost instantly regretted it, right after pulling up and seeing the overexcited crowd. Heels were not made for such occasions, and Madi should have known better!
Nevertheless, despite the event being a little unorthodox for yours truly, she stayed for an hour or two to soak in the festivities.
Bathong, was that Siphokazi that Madi saw taking to the stage? Where has she been? The last time Madi saw her she was yapping on about Amacala or something to that effect. Shame, she looked beautiful in her Xhosa attire.
She definitely has a beautiful voice; maybe she should rethink her PR team who are clearly snoring at the wheel.
Ringo Madlingozi also took to the stage and had Madi yawning away. Is it just me or has Ringo lost his mojo ever since he made the decision to close the gap in his teeth?
Madi was not moved at all by his stage antics. We miss the gap, abuti Ringo. Get some pliers and open it again.
As for Hlengiwe Hlophe-Maxon ... whenever she opens her mouth to speak, English teachers everywhere drop a tear, and Madi loves it.
What about you wearing a flower-power dress hle, just once?
Dr Tumi also performed and had Madi bored stiff. Remember, he once yapped on about being broke? Well, the boep shows that he's eating well now.
You have to love Julius Malema.
He's so radical, everything he said had Madi in stitches.
Madi also loved the white shirt, Juju, a nice departure from the red overall.
Who knew you had style?