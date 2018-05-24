President Cyril Ramaphosa has told Parliament that state-owned companies have committed to investing more than R420-billion in the economy in the next five years.

Ramphosa made the announcement while responding to concerns raised by opposition parties during his budget vote debate held in the National Assembly on Wednesday.

Ramaphosa has also rejected criticism by EFF leader Julius Malema‚ who on Wednesday slammed the newly formed investment team as nothing but the reincarnation of the "1996 class project".

"The 1996 class project" is a term used in political circles to refer to the economic policies introduced by the ANC shortly after it came into power‚ which were slammed as too elitist and not in the interest of the poor.

The investment team set up in April consists of‚ among others‚ former Standard Bank CEO Jacko Maree‚ former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas and former finance minister Trevor Manuel‚ who has previously been accused of being one of the champions of the “1996 class project".

But Ramaphosa has rejected the criticism‚ saying the investment team was already doing good work for the country and has helped unlock investment opportunities to the tune of billions of rand in the next five years.

He said these would go a long way in stimulating the economy and job creation.

"We're seeking to mobilise investment from within SA‚ from elsewhere in the African continent‚ from Asia‚ from Middle East and the Americas. We're seeking investment from private companies‚ from sovereign wealth funds and from public entities‚" said the president.