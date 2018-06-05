Airports Company South Africa said on Tuesday that the renaming process of Cape Town International Airport was on track‚ despite disruptions on Monday night at a public consultation meeting.

“Airports Company South Africa wishes to emphasise that the public consultation session on airport renaming held at Cape Town International Airport on Monday evening was ultimately properly concluded in spite of demonstrations that disrupted proceedings for a period‚” the company said in a statement.

“Submissions on new names for the airport are still open until midnight on 6 June 2018 for any member of the public to motivate their choice. Those who did not manage to be heard at the public consultation can therefore still have a say. Proposals made by e-mail and through other channels will carry equal weight to those made at public meetings.”

The decision to rename the airport has triggered vigorous debate‚ especially after EFF leader Julius Malema proposed that the opportunity be used to honour ANC stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela‚ who passed away in April. Since then EFF leaders have been using social media to lobby for that cause.