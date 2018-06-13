EFF leader Julius Malema has warned that land must be returned to black people or things will get ugly.

Malema was speaking during an interview as part of a documentary by the Turkish Radio and Television Broadcasting Corporation. Malema argued that‚ 24 years into the democracy‚ “black people are worse off than they were under apartheid”.

He also declared war if land was not returned back to black people‚ saying: “If things are going the way they are‚ there will be a revolution in this country.”

During the same documentary on the Turkish news station‚ Bernadette Hall‚ a Fochville farmer‚ said she believed there’s currently genocide of white people in South Africa. However‚ various research organisations have repeatedly debunked the claims of white genocide‚ and AgriSA recently said that farm murders – which are regularly linked to genocide claims – were at their lowest level in 19 years.

Hall added that if her land was taken away she would “fight tooth and nail” it had been legally bought.

She added: "This is my country as much as it is everybody else’s."