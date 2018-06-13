Public Protector Mkhwebane does not understand constitution - Zille

Western Cape premier Helen Zille said on Wednesday that Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane did not understand the constitution.

Zille was reacting to Mkhwebane’s findings that found her controversial tweet about colonialism in 2017 had violated the constitution and breached the Executive Members Ethics Code.

Speaking to the constitutional implications of the ruling‚ Zille said: “I will be taking it on review … because the Public Protector clearly doesn’t understand the constitution or the law and it is incredibly important for us to protect the constitution and the values and principles in it.”

She was speaking to CapeTalk radio on Wednesday morning.