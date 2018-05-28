Ramaphosa's hitting the right buttons

President Cyril Ramaphosa's Thuma Mina five-month-old campaign to recalibrate the troubled ANC appears to be gaining traction if the Ipsos approval rating is to be believed.

Of the Ipsos Mobile Pulse sampling of 750 cellphone users and registered voters, 76% of them believe he is the right person to save the country from political implosion, and by extension, lead his own party to winning the 2019 national election with ease.

The ANC, under former president Jacob Zuma, was a disaster. For example, it lost several vital municipality elections to the DA-led coalition, including the metrosof Johannesburg, Tshwane and Nelson Mandela Bay,

The Zuma era was characterised by eye-watering misgovernance and the plunder of state-owned enterprises (SOEs). A lack of good governance rendered those entities dysfunctional.

South African Airways is a typical example of what such mismanagement entails. So was Eskom, and other state entities that floundered during the Zuma era.