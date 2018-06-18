Give June 16 the respect it deserves

June 16 should be a day when South Africans gather to celebrate the character shown by youth of 1976.

It is humiliating to see today's youth, wearing school uniform on this historic day, going to parties and engaging in activities not aimed at developing the youth.

June 16 1976 was about accessing education, so the youth must be driven by the need to educate themselves; such mentality will be an honour to the youth of 1976.

Celebrating the Youth Month is also about channeling young people on a right path to a prosperous future.

Community leaders, religious leaders and other stakeholders must also start programmes that will help to unlock the minds of young people.