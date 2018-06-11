A 6% EFF calls political shots with ANC lapping up its propaganda

A gigantic political storm has erupted in the Western Cape. On the face of it, the storm comes across as if it is innocently about renaming a mere airport.

The storm was triggered by the most divisive political figure of our day, Julius Malema, when he called for Cape Town International Airport to be renamed Winnie Mandela International Airport at the funeral of the stalwart.

Politically bankrupt as the ANC has become, the party quickly heeded Malema's call, just as it unthinkingly jumped onto the EFF's bandwagon of land expropriation without compensation.

As a party that got 6% in the last national elections, the EFF must be proud of its ability to punch above its weight. We can say without doubt that today the EFF is the intellectual leader of the ANC. The only problem is that most of the EFF's ideas are downright anarchic.

The party is not interested in building; it is a demolition brigade - with the mentality of a madman holding a hammer, who smashes every problem like a nail - quickly, and very hard!

The tragedy of a governing party that has stopped thinking is that it follows every wind that blows, regardless of where it is going. Poor Cyril Ramaphosa must now spread EFF propaganda that land shall be expropriated without compensation, legally - whatever that means.

While we were trying to recover from the directionless debate on land expropriation, the EFF has given the ANC another bone to lick - Winnie Mandela International Airport.

Nathi Mthethwa, our intellectually hollow minister of culture, is now running fast with the EFF's bone. He is licking it as if there is no tomorrow - and Malema is laughing.