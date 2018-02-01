Factional Magashule should be disciplined for putting ANC into disrepute

Magashule has shown the middle finger to a resolution taken at our last conference. Maybe his personal problems have clouded his judgement.

The statements made by the ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule over the weekend in KwaZulu-Natal, at the celebration of the party's 106 birthday and marking a year of Nelson Mandela, has left a sour taste in many South Africans' mouths.

Magashule said: "There is no decision from the NEC for Zuma to resign . it is only factional leaders who want to be populist."

Meanwhile, this statement contradicts the NEC collective.

This shows that Magashule is part of a faction in the ANC and his statement has brought the organisation into disrepute. He has shown everybody that he is a factional leader who cannot work in a collective to unite the party.