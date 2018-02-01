Factional Magashule should be disciplined for putting ANC into disrepute
Magashule has shown the middle finger to a resolution taken at our last conference. Maybe his personal problems have clouded his judgement.
The statements made by the ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule over the weekend in KwaZulu-Natal, at the celebration of the party's 106 birthday and marking a year of Nelson Mandela, has left a sour taste in many South Africans' mouths.
Magashule said: "There is no decision from the NEC for Zuma to resign . it is only factional leaders who want to be populist."
Meanwhile, this statement contradicts the NEC collective.
This shows that Magashule is part of a faction in the ANC and his statement has brought the organisation into disrepute. He has shown everybody that he is a factional leader who cannot work in a collective to unite the party.
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa promised us during the January 8 statement that anyone who will be found to be encouraging division in the party will be summoned to Luthuli House to explain their conduct.
Now we are waiting to see if the NEC will deal with Magashule, failure to do so will create a wrong precedent.
Our movement has been renewed and has brought hope to many. So, such bad apples should be decisively dealt with if we are to turn things around.
Moses Zola Manake
Roodekrans