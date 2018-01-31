Stop racism in funeral business

The call made by a group calling itself the National Funeral Practitioners Association of South Africa (Nafupa-SA) that white- and Indian-owned funeral parlours cease to do business in the townships and other so-called black areas by tomorrow, is unacceptable in a law-abiding society that we seek to make of this country.

South Africa has for years - in fact centuries, starting with the colonisation of this land and the end of colonial rule that was unfortunately replaced with apartheid - been fighting against discrimination primarily based on skin colour.

Racism has left its mark and done more than enough damage on the collective psyche of the nation and the struggle today is very much about reversing its impact, particularly on those on the receiving end of unfair discrimination.

The state has since the dawn of the new post-1994 era sought to redress the economic devastation left by apartheid that left the vast majority of the people of this country - read black Africans - struggling to gain a meaningful footing in the formal economy of the land.