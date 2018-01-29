'Democracy offers tin-shack schools'

Hoërskool Montana, in Montana, Pretoria, was a predominantly Afrikaans-medium school with mainly white pupils and a sprinkling of a few coloured pupils.

Montana is a well-equipped public school built in the apartheid era by the government of the day.

It is heartening to see a growing - though not so significant - number of black pupils at this school.

Montana Poort Secondary School, less than a kilometre from Montana, is built with board material by "liberated" South Africa's democratic government.