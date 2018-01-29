'Democracy offers tin-shack schools'
Hoërskool Montana, in Montana, Pretoria, was a predominantly Afrikaans-medium school with mainly white pupils and a sprinkling of a few coloured pupils.
Montana is a well-equipped public school built in the apartheid era by the government of the day.
It is heartening to see a growing - though not so significant - number of black pupils at this school.
Montana Poort Secondary School, less than a kilometre from Montana, is built with board material by "liberated" South Africa's democratic government.
It is predominantly an English-medium school where most of the pupils are black. I have learnt that a proper school will be built in the near future but I am sceptical. I know of many other "tin-shack" schools in Pretoria that are still the same after more than 10 years.
The sad part is that all these inferior schools were built for black people by a predominantly black government.
We recently learnt that black pupils were denied access to a predominantly Afrikaans-medium school. Perhaps a "tin-shack" high school nearby would solve the problem?
The government must build good, well-equipped schools so that we don't have to go cap-in-hand to beg for our children to be admitted to "apartheid" schools.
A Mukhari
via e-mail