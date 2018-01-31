'We have had day zero since 1993'
While Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa was in Davos at the World Economic Forum, he was asked "what impact the water crisis in the Western Cape might have on foreign direct investment?".
His response was that the water crisis was a natural disaster that must be dealt with promptly.
I, as a result, felt despondent and hopeful.
I am from a remote rural village called Matsotsosela in the Giyani district of Limpopo. The last time we had proper rains in most villages around Giyani was in 1993. Ever since we share water with animals in streams and rivers.
Nobody has ever highlighted our plight. Right now we are expected to share in the anxiety that Capetonians are going through, yet they have never felt anything about our predicament. I do not give a hoot about that.
Premier Helen Zille has called for the issue to be resolved speedily. I could not help but wonder whether all the previous and current premiers of Limpopo just did not care about our water crisis? Could it be that the previous and current mayors of Giyani municipality just did not care the same way Patricia De Lille is trying to resolve the issue? Whether the ANC in the province just did not care about the issue the same way the DA seems to be in trying to resolve the issue in the province where they govern?
Could it be that we are children of the lesser God? Most nonprofit organisations such as the Gift of the Givers are ready to dirty their hands to ensure that there is water, come day zero, in Cape Town.
Even the National Defence Force will be roped in to deal with the crisis yet we have experienced day zero since 1993.
We would greatly appreciate if relief efforts were to ensure there is water in every part of the country.
Shadrack Ntimbani
Matsotsosela, Giyani