'We have had day zero since 1993'

While Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa was in Davos at the World Economic Forum, he was asked "what impact the water crisis in the Western Cape might have on foreign direct investment?".

His response was that the water crisis was a natural disaster that must be dealt with promptly.

I, as a result, felt despondent and hopeful.

I am from a remote rural village called Matsotsosela in the Giyani district of Limpopo. The last time we had proper rains in most villages around Giyani was in 1993. Ever since we share water with animals in streams and rivers.