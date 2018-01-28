Magashule talks tough on unity
Newly-elected ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule waxed lyrical on issues of unity within the ruling party at a Youth League event in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday.
Magashule emphasised the importance of the province as a voting base ahead of elections in 2019.
“KZN is very important for the ANC...when KZN is weak the ANC will be weaker every day‚” he said.
The party’s leadership in the province has been on rocky ground‚ with a court challenge by “rebels” successfully nullifying the elective process which saw the installation of the provincial executive committee.
The PEC was last week formally suspended and replaced with an interim structure.
Members of the ANC national executive committee‚ including members of the party’s Top Six‚ descended on the province to formally communicate the decision.
Both the KZN and Free State PECs‚ which supported Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma for ANC president during the party’s 54th national elective conference in Johannesburg last month‚ have appealed against court decisions which nullified their provincial leadership structures.
“We must ignore everything on Facebook and Twitter and focus on rebuilding the ANC. We are here to congratulate the interim collective and the province must come out strong because it is important for the party now and in the history of the ANC‚” Magashule said.
He also touched on the future of President Jacob Zuma.
“Jacob Zuma is the president of the country. There is no decision which we have taken as the NEC...it is only factional leaders who want to be populist who are making noise..these undisciplined members who engage the newspapers‚” he said.
“Just because he is no longer president of the ANC doesn’t mean he should not be supported...what a wonderful president he was.”
Magashule said that unity was paramount‚ and that support should be offered to newly-elected party president Cyril Ramaphosa.
“Ramaphosa has now been elected and we will respect the leaders‚ but we will respect them out of unity. Those of us must talk and walk unity. If we don’t it means we are divisive.”
The address comes just days after Magashule’s offices in Bloemfontein were raided by the Hawks.
The raid related to the Estina dairy farm project‚ which is at the centre of the R220-million allegedly paid to the controversial Gupta family and companies linked to their businesses.