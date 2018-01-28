Newly-elected ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule waxed lyrical on issues of unity within the ruling party at a Youth League event in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday.

Magashule emphasised the importance of the province as a voting base ahead of elections in 2019.

“KZN is very important for the ANC...when KZN is weak the ANC will be weaker every day‚” he said.

The party’s leadership in the province has been on rocky ground‚ with a court challenge by “rebels” successfully nullifying the elective process which saw the installation of the provincial executive committee.

The PEC was last week formally suspended and replaced with an interim structure.

Members of the ANC national executive committee‚ including members of the party’s Top Six‚ descended on the province to formally communicate the decision.

Both the KZN and Free State PECs‚ which supported Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma for ANC president during the party’s 54th national elective conference in Johannesburg last month‚ have appealed against court decisions which nullified their provincial leadership structures.