Breaking down in sobs‚ national health minister Aaron Motsoaledi has apologised to the families of the Life Esidimeni relocation tragedy.

"It's one of the most painful and horrible events in the history of post-apartheid South Africa‚" he stated‚ referring to the deaths of at least 144 patients after 1‚700 mentally ill people were moved from Life Esidimeni homes into ill-equipped NGOs and state facilities in 2016.

Motsoaledi began testifying at about 7pm on Wednesday‚ as the arbitration hearings draw to a close. The process aims to bring closure to the patients' families.

"As minister of health‚ I wish to apologise unconditionally to the families and to all those who are still living. We have wronged them in a way unimaginable."