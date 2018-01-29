Misleading to suggest minister is purging staff
The article, 'Muthambi suspends another executive' (Sowetan, Friday Jan 25), misrepresents the facts.
The allegations are flawed and portray the minister as purging staff, which is incorrect.
The issues are simple. There are investigations of misconduct of certain officials within the Department of Public Service and Administration and, as such, the necessary investigative process must take its course, fairly and without fear or favour.
Suggesting that the minister [Faith Muthambi] is purging staff is misleading and malicious.
The minister raised some of the irregular issues and when these and other issues persisted, she came to the conclusion that she needed to act.
The minister demands the highest standards of her officials in the department and she will continue to take action to ensure that the department functions as it should.
The department mandated the establishment of norms and standards that ensure that the state machinery functions optimally and that such norms and standards are adhered to.
To this end, the minister will not be derailed. She has to ensure that her officials lead by example.
The details of the suspension of officials remain a confidential matter and may not be disclosed as the minister respects the contractual employer-employee relationship.
Joe Makhafola, spokesperson for minister Faith Muthambi