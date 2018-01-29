Misleading to suggest minister is purging staff

The article, 'Muthambi suspends another executive' (Sowetan, Friday Jan 25), misrepresents the facts.

The allegations are flawed and portray the minister as purging staff, which is incorrect.

The issues are simple. There are investigations of misconduct of certain officials within the Department of Public Service and Administration and, as such, the necessary investigative process must take its course, fairly and without fear or favour.

Suggesting that the minister [Faith Muthambi] is purging staff is misleading and malicious.

The minister raised some of the irregular issues and when these and other issues persisted, she came to the conclusion that she needed to act.