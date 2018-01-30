Good riddance to racist white professionals who leave the country

According to the latest reports, white professionals and young people are leaving South Africa at an alarming rate due to political uncertainty.

As a result, the white population is shrinking. Should this be a cause for concern? For me, if those who are leaving don't want to be ruled by a black government, then good riddance.

There's nothing wrong with our young people exploring opportunities elsewhere. After all, we have professionals from other countries here. I do have a problem if our young people leave because of limited opportunities.

It's a fact that white supremacists want to maintain the apartheid status quo. For them, young black professionals would rather be unemployed if white professionals are employed.