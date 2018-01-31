Feeding schemes spur pupils' hunger to study

I would like to applaud the government for providing learners with meals through the national school nutrition programme.

This programme is definitely changing the face of the education system across the country. Through the initiative, a balanced diet to over nine million learners in primary and high schools is served every day, thus changing lives and shaping the future.

This may look like a small contribution but we all know how it feels to be in class on an empty stomach. The majority of South Africans are caught in grinding poverty, so these meals go a long way to ensuring that learners concentrate on their studies. I wish government could extend it to include breakfast as well.

Malphia Honwane

Gottenburg eManyeleti