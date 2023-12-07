×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Columnists

THEMBA SEPOTOKELE | Beware as politicians come out of their slumberland

The media must be vigilant in reporting ‘breaking news’

By Themba Sepotokele - 07 December 2023 - 11:29
SA parliament
SA parliament
Image: Anton Scholtz

Indeed, the silly season is upon us and politicians will go the extra mile to show they care, and that whatever they do, in full glare of cameras, is in the interest of our people

From kissing babies to handing over sanitary pads and a bag of maize meal, potatoes and tomatoes to the poor, vulnerable and underprivileged including hosting Christmas Party lunches and even cooking for pensioners and the infirmed. 

Not only that, they invite the media so that the cameras are there to capture the moment and they will unashamedly pose for pictures grinning from ear to ear with fake smiles as they present the gifts that they mostly got for free from sponsors, presenting them as a good gesture from the bottom of their hearts. 

Therefore, this silly season calls for the media in general, and journalists in particular, to be vigilant and circumspect in reporting breaking news, some of which could have possibly been manufactured as a smear campaign against their opponents and rivals. 

Its a known fact that the relationship between journalists and their sources is like a dance as respected and renowned sociologist Walter Lippman once observed. Its the “I need you, you need me type of relationship. But this season, sources will be freely available to the media, pushing and peddling their narrative. 

Worse, some camouflage and cower as faceless, confidential or unnamed sources will be too cosy with journalists, feeding them stories and mostly poison just to achieve their nefarious agendas.

READER LETTER | So-called politicians filled with greed are thugs in suits

It is very disappointing to see opposition parties which are supposed to "unseat " the ANC having squabbles among themselves. They are supposed to be ...
Opinion
1 week ago

You must know its the silly season when a case of rape is laid post-facto, and the alleged victim suddenly withdraws it. You must know weve entered a silly season when a senior politician opens a tap with hordes of journalists converging to cover the non-event masquerading as newsworthy, with applause from local politicians. What a shame! 

You must know it is the silly season when a politician who went underground during their term of office emerges from a four-year slumber, doing interviews with the media, including the same community media they treated as lepers during their halcyon days.

You will see how some will only realise that although most of us embraced social media more than decade ago, some politicians will suddenly discovery that theres Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, only just because the silly season is upon us.

With insurmountable pressure from their political principals who will be breathing fire on their necks, some spokespersons, who otherwise are allergic to the media, will all of a sudden become overnight media darlings.

Its indeed that silly season when politicians share their mobile numbers with journalists so that they are seen to be receptive to the Fourth Estate.

READER LETTER | Attack on our leaders is libellous

The press and media are saturated with allegations that certain cabinet ministers demanded a R500m bribe for UIF jobs, from a R5bn contract that was ...
Opinion
1 week ago

. It is important for the media to revisit the Press Council of SA to see what the code of conduct and ethics governing the media says. 

The 2024 elections will undoubtedly be the hottest contested elections since the dawn of democracy almost three decades ago and thus, calls for vigilance. It calls for journalists, photographers, news editors, sub-editors, editors, producers and executive producers including news anchors not to allow themselves to be used as useful idiots, more so in the era of fake news, disinformation and misinformation, worse with artificial intelligence posing a serious danger to the media ecosystem.

Trust, credibility, impartiality, honesty and to some extent truthfulness are sacrosanct to the survival of the media and should always be on the mind of media practitioners. 

Anyway, it’s a global disease, politicians like the click of the camera, especially during the silly season. 

  • Sepotokele is a journalist, communication strategist, media trainer and journalism lecturer

READER LETTER | SA politicians are celebs, not leaders

We hear the word “hero” a lot but do we really know what it means? A hero is someone who does something selfless and sacrificial; someone who puts ...
Opinion
2 weeks ago

LISTEN | Rise Mzansi to contest elections with Move SA

Rise Mzansi has joined forces with Move SA, a youth-led and focused party, to consolidate efforts in the 2024 national and provincial elections.
News
3 weeks ago

READER LETTER | Dirty politicians plundering SA

South Africans must just forget about a positive future under this government.
Opinion
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

UK prime minister introduces 'watertight' anti-illegal immigration bill
'Eskom & ANC is bankrupt': MPs slam Eskom's proposed debt relief amendment bill