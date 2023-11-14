×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

LISTEN | Rise Mzansi to contest elections with Move SA

‘The idea that young people are politically inactive is untrue’

14 November 2023 - 07:46
Sisanda Mbolekwa Politics reporter
Rise Mzansi chairperson Vuyiswa Rampkgopa announced her party's alliance with youth movement Move SA, led by David Kabwa, in Parktown North, Johannesburg.
Rise Mzansi chairperson Vuyiswa Rampkgopa announced her party's alliance with youth movement Move SA, led by David Kabwa, in Parktown North, Johannesburg.
Image: Supplied

Rise Mzansi has joined forces with Move SA, a youth-led and focused party, to consolidate efforts in t next years national and provincial elections.

The pair have signed a memorandum of understanding, which provides for campaigning by Move SA leader David Kabwa under the Rise Mzansi banner, retaining individuality and jointly engaging in fundraising activities for the campaign.

Despite Move SA being a registered political party, its agreement with Rise Mzansi does not allow it to contest the elections independently or align with any other party.

Rise Mzansi chairperson Vuyiswa Ramokgopa said Kabwa would participate in the public candidates nomination campaign to the exclusion of Move SA.

LISTEN HERE:

Kabwa is a former independent candidate who won the SRC presidential elections at the University of Pretoria twice. He is a 26-year-old PhD candidate in international relations. His party’s support base exceeds 20,000 registered members.

Ramokgopa said he had been serving and representing the voice of young people with dignity and courage.

“The opportunity to bring about meaningful and lasting change is in the hands of the voters, not politicians. The more of us who are registered to vote, the bigger the impact we can make by voting out the political establishment and electing new capable leaders with integrity who can provide new answers to problems we face as a country,” she said.

Through this partnership, Ramokgopa said her party would reach and activate the millions of despondent youth, who felt alienated by the political establishment, and the politically homeless, at a time when politicians clung greedily to power at the expense of the future of the country, instead of retiring gracefully.

Tertuis Simmers is new DA leader in the Western Cape

Tertuis Simmers has been chosen to lead the DA in the Western Cape. He beat rival Bonginkosi Madikizela for the position at the party's provincial ...
News
2 days ago

“The Electoral Commission [of SA] recently announced most of the 1-million people who have used their online portal to register to vote are aged between 20 and 25. Of the 26.2-million registered voters, 3.9-million are between 20 and 29 years old.

“The idea that young people are politically inactive is untrue. For example, most of our volunteers and supporters are youth, and one only needs to walk onto a university or TVET campus to know young people are politically active, but they feel the existing parties to do not represent them.”

Ramokgopa said young people have a home in Rise Mzansi and will not be confined to the periphery.

“Rise Mzansi is ready to provide South Africans with a credible political alternative that will lead the next generation of growth and transformation of society and our country.

“Part of our growth and a key tenet of our strategy is to work with other political parties and civil society organisations who share our values and vision for SA.”

TimesLIVE

LISTEN | Julius Malema envisions ANC defeat as EFF gears up to govern nationally

“The ANC faces defeat in the 2024 elections”, and if you believe the ruling party will survive the EFF’s leader says you need psychiatric observation.
News
1 week ago

READER LETTER | SA constitution needs amendments

Change, any change is never easy, because it implies a lot of adjustments as we venture into the unknown, with its challenges and undetermined ...
Opinion
3 days ago

NOMONDE MNUKWA | History has shown that when citizens do not vote, democracy flounders

Our democratic breakthrough in 1994 allowed South Africans to dream of a new reality where we could all work together to ensure a better tomorrow. ...
Opinion
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Latest Videos

'They held a gun to my head' Transport minister details how she was robbed on ...
Dreams shattered, lives cut short: Westbury community fearful of vengeful ...