We hear the word “hero” a lot but do we really know what it means? A hero is someone who does something selfless and sacrificial; someone who puts the needs of others above themselves.
Unfortunately, in SA we have a lot of celebrities but very few heroes. Judging by what’s happening in SA today, we are really in need of more heroes rather than celebrities. We need real heroes like the 1976 youths, our real liberators, not the fat cats at the Union Buildings and parliament. They are occupying those seats of power only to eat.
There’s nothing selfless with corruption and looting, which are their specialities. Daniel Boorstin, the historian, said this about the difference between a hero and a celebrity: “The hero is known for achievements and the celebrity for well-knownness. The hero reveals the possibilities of human nature and the celebrity reveals the possibilities of the press and the media.
”Then there are unsung heroes. In contrast to heroes who may get the recognition they deserve, unsung heroes like Tsietsi Mashinini, Seth Mazibuko and others rarely do. Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was hated by her own for her truthfulness. She was against being in office without power, the land and the economy.
Unsung heroes are people who work behind the scenes, who do a lot of the heavy lifting but are rarely rewarded for it. Today ’s youth follow celebrities masquerading as leaders.
Our politicians are celebrities, they are more on TV than at work. They are definitely not leaders or heroes. Today, our country is in a mess for being led by celebrities who know nothing about credible leadership.
Bushy Green, Kagiso
READER LETTER | SA politicians are celebs, not leaders
Image: GCIS/TWITTER
