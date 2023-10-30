KENNETH MOKGATLHE | Attempting to end corruption should not be selective

We know that we are soon to be casting our votes when we start to hear or read about the arrests of government officials who are accused of enabling corruption or people bussed to march against a “corrupt” official. It is not only our quick-witted politicians who will be kissing children, the old and poor.
Any action against those who are accused or involved in corruption is applaudable and acknowledged. The people who were bussed to march against the uMgeni mayor, Christopher Pappas, have done well and should be encouraged to fight corruption wherever it rears its ugly head.
As I am watching the anti-graft crusade claiming to fight corruption on the eve of elections. I am reminded of sermon words by the Nigerian former minister of education, Obiageli Katryn Esekwesili who said “Anyone who wants to tackle corruption must be willing to go all the way. There are no shortcuts.”
Through my journalism career, I consider myself a good South African who is doing something about uncontrollable and stinking corruption levels, especially in the public sector. I am happy to see the ANCYL doing something about corruption like many brave women and men however we should not be selective at any point when we attempt to end this cancer called corruption.
The Zondo Commission, a commission of inquiry sanctioned to investigate a possible “state capture” led by the incumbent Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, made findings against a number of ANC senior leaders such as Gwede Mantashe, Zizi Kodwa, Nomvula Mokonyane, David Mahlobo and other members however we have not heard the ANCYL taking a stand against such characters.
It is difficult to support the ANCYL’s call to fight corruption because of their selective approach. It would be unfair to limit the accusation to only the ANCYL, all the component structures of the ANC are only speaking against corruption on factional terms to safeguard their own political offices for example, Ace Magashule, was not removed primarily because he was corrupt, he was fired because of his rivalry to the dominant faction in the party. It was not genuine.
In 2019 when I was with the Sunday Independent I broke a story about the R134m that was erroneously paid to the Bojanala district municipality by the North West provincial department of local government and traditional affairs. It is amazing that the former municipal manager was only arrested and released on bail after 4 years. R2m was used to purchase 2 laptops, prices were inflated crazily and service providers were paid millions of rands without rendering any service to the disgraced municipality.
Does the ANCYL know about the missing R134m from the coffers of the Bojanala? I don’t think that we do not know the reasons behind rolling blackouts in the country, why not speak against corruption without looking at who does it?
Most of our municipalities in the country are either collapsed or on the brink of falling down due to corruption, ineptitude and patronage. It is the opposition parties, nonprofit organisation and judiciary that has often come to the rescue of the poor South Africans who are affected hugely by the effects of corruption.
No matter who is involved in corruption we should act against it, the people who are destroying our country are part of communities in SA but we cannot keep quiet and do nothing because they belong to the same party, family members or associates.
The ANCYL should not be used by corrupt senior leaders of the ANC to advance narrow political ends. The responsibility of the young generation in the ANC is colossal and huge as their seniors have destroyed the moral fibre of the country as well as the party. The youth will have to establish stronger value systems, ethos and moral regeneration. It is certain that the young people in the ANC should strive for independence and stop being used.
Mokgatlhe is an independent writer and political commentator
KENNETH MOKGATLHE | Attempting to end corruption should not be selective
ANC only speaking about corruption on factional terms
