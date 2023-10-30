South Africans must just forget about a positive future under this government.
One can clearly see where the wind is blowing should they win some power in next year’s elections. We are doomed.
ANC politicians are not even ashamed anymore. Eskom has been ravaged for so many years by their cronies and friends; VBS has been depleted by the likes of Julius Malema.
The Lotto is looted. Transnet is crumbling and Prasa was plundered for years and it is now difficult to revive it. Now we hear their children are also beneficiaries, with expensive cars, mansions and businesses.
Where does that leave us?
I don’t believe changing my vote will help either. They are all hyenas who just want power for their own selfish needs.
Linda Styles Ntuli, Dobsonville
READER LETTER | Dirty politicians plundering SA
Image: Anton Scholtz
