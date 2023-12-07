The department of transport always preaches road safety to motorists and pedestrians, but it’s something foreign to its personnel, as they are either ignorant of safety measures or they are not aware that road safety must start with them. They must be seen adhering to safety measures they expect other road users to adhere to.
Daily, irresponsible people are seen risking injury or loss of life out of plain ignorance to basic health and safety and the biggest culprits are traffic officers. They find it exciting to hide in the shadows on the verge of the road just to catch a few people on camera. But how can the national and provincial transport departments as well as municipalities, ignore the extreme lack of health and safety compliance measures, thereby putting the lives of their employees at risk? Employers are legally obliged to provide their employees with PPEs and always ensure that employees adhere to safety protocols.
Whenever there is a construction work taking place on the side of the road, there are always signs a hundred meters away, warning motorists to slow down, with bright cones on the side of the road. They even have people in high-visibility jackets waving flags. Why don’t traffic officers abide by the same code of health and safety?
You’ll only notice warning signs and bright cones whenever roadblocks are conducted, other than that there’s nothing and safety protocols are swept under the patrolling cars. Are their lives not at the same risk on the side of the road? Just the other day, a traffic officer died when a motorist lost control of his car and drove into a patrol car parked on the verge of the road. Who is to blame, the motorist, the traffic officer, or the employer?
I think the department of transport should wake up and initiate proper health and safety regulations for the safety of all their traffic officers.
Phepisi Radipere, Ga-Ramokadi-kadi
Transport department must use safety laws for officers
The department of transport always preaches road safety to motorists and pedestrians, but it’s something foreign to its personnel, as they are either ignorant of safety measures or they are not aware that road safety must start with them. They must be seen adhering to safety measures they expect other road users to adhere to.
Daily, irresponsible people are seen risking injury or loss of life out of plain ignorance to basic health and safety and the biggest culprits are traffic officers. They find it exciting to hide in the shadows on the verge of the road just to catch a few people on camera. But how can the national and provincial transport departments as well as municipalities, ignore the extreme lack of health and safety compliance measures, thereby putting the lives of their employees at risk? Employers are legally obliged to provide their employees with PPEs and always ensure that employees adhere to safety protocols.
Whenever there is a construction work taking place on the side of the road, there are always signs a hundred meters away, warning motorists to slow down, with bright cones on the side of the road. They even have people in high-visibility jackets waving flags. Why don’t traffic officers abide by the same code of health and safety?
You’ll only notice warning signs and bright cones whenever roadblocks are conducted, other than that there’s nothing and safety protocols are swept under the patrolling cars. Are their lives not at the same risk on the side of the road? Just the other day, a traffic officer died when a motorist lost control of his car and drove into a patrol car parked on the verge of the road. Who is to blame, the motorist, the traffic officer, or the employer?
I think the department of transport should wake up and initiate proper health and safety regulations for the safety of all their traffic officers.
Phepisi Radipere, Ga-Ramokadi-kadi
Fraud and corruption cost Mpumalanga licensing department R28m
LEBOHANG TSOTETSI | Let’s all make road safety a national project that starts with each one of us
Cloned plates alert leads to arrest of suspects who had allegedly just pulled off a business robbery
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos