The press and media are saturated with allegations that certain cabinet ministers demanded a R500m bribe for UIF jobs, from a R5bn contract that was later cancelled.
In the aftermath of that cancellation, a political war of attrition is in full progress between the disgruntled accuser and those accused of attempting to solicit the bribe.
In this undeclared war, truth has become the first casualty as evidence pertaining to the claims that ministers were seeking kick backs has never been presented to the media and other interested parties.
Are we witnessing a war of revenge, based on a crude desire to extract retribution on issues that could not be solved amicably? It boggles my mind that any senior cabinet minister would seek a bribe, placing in jeopardy their critical role in governance.
Allegations must be proven in a courtof law. Defaming important personalities based on untested evidence from third parties is a crude act of intimidation. Character assassination is on the increase in the Rainbow SA as aspiring politicians and incumbent leaders vie for political power.
Sadly, many are guilty of this heinous and sinister strategy. Lies and half-truths, laced with political venom, are now on graphic display as the nation enter selection mode. The attack on leaders in high-profile positions is tantamount to character assassination.
It is a repugnant tactic and has been extensively deployed throughout our history. The barrage of accusations is libellous and can cause damage that no retraction can erase. Fabricating lies is not just a disease of our era but a cancerous syndrome.
Our politics should not be turned into contests for the determination of who can insult the most, lie the most, scandalise the most, malign the most.
Farouk Araie, Johannesburg
READER LETTER | Attack on our leaders is libellous
Image: Jairus Mmutle
