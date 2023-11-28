×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Letters

READER LETTER | So-called politicians filled with greed are thugs in suits

28 November 2023 - 10:40
SA parliament
SA parliament
Image: Anton Scholtz

It is very disappointing to see opposition parties which are supposed to "unseat " the Anc having squabbles among themselves. They are supposed to be our hope to save this country but clearly, they have other ideas.

Greed is so imbedded in politicians they don't care about this country but only about their stomachs. The cropping up of multiple political parties can attest to this. Their sole direction is to the riches, nothing else. They can even kill for that.

This administration is like a headless chicken. They have no clue to fix what they've broken. As citizens of this country, we are stuck with a clueless government with corruption being the order of the day from the bottom to the top.

All that is left from these so-called politicians are treasure hunters and thugs in suits. Rivalry is already brewing in the Inkatha Freedom Party. – Lefty Zondi, Khutsong. 

Diaries of four top KZN advocates to determine what happens in two major corruption cases

The diaries of four top criminal advocates in KwaZulu-Natal are likely to set the pace of two of the province’s biggest trials.
News
3 weeks ago

NATHANIEL LEE | Scandalous Sodi is still enjoying freedom to splurge ill-gotten wealth

Sodi is the ANC-affiliated tenderpreneur who has scored in excess of R1bn from government tenders. He currently faces several charges of fraud, ...
Opinion
1 month ago

Zimbali properties bought with proceeds of R320m city waste removal contract are forfeited to state

Two properties in the luxury Zimbali Estate on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast valued at about R22m have been finally forfeited to the state.
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...
Julius Malema could be banned from Sona 2024 if found guilty of gross disconduct