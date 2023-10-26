×

Letters

READER LETTER | SA must clean its house first before Israel marches

26 October 2023 - 08:19
The ANC has chosen to stand with Hamas and Palestinians against Israel for what they call savage treatment by an apartheid regime.
Image: Karen Moolman

Though the Israeli intelligence agency is highly advanced, Hamas’s invasion of Israel on October 7 surprised everybody, as apart from civilians, Israeli soldiers were also kidnapped.

Now the hostilities between Israel and Hamas in Gaza Strip are destroying lives from both sides of the border. The call for cessation of hostilities, and not threats of escalating the war, with a long-term proposed two nations solution, might save lives.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah has joined the party, with air strikes going both sides of the Lebanese and Israeli borders. Marches against the war are ongoing in many countries, pledging solidarity with victims of the war, ordinary citizens, though Palestinians seem to be getting a lion’s share in pledges.

In SA, the ruling party had its march last week, protesting Israeli destruction of Palestinian property and lives. As if it did not want to be out played, EFF had its march this week, calling for the closure of the Israeli embassy in SA. Though not against pledges of solidarity with the Palestinians, it hurts to see SA ignoring the lives of fellow South Africans in the Cape Flats, Eldorado Park and Westbury.

The killings in these areas are as old as one can remember, but the politicians seem to have normalised the killings as they have when police get murdered. I would like to plead with all SA politicians to join forces in a coalition of ending the killings in these areas.

Phepisi Radipere, Limpopo

