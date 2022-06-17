Broos was definitely offside, but SA needed to hear it

Like many before him, Hugo Broos finally lost his cool this week, a year after assuming the reins at Bafana Bafana with the hope he could produce miracles.

The Bafana coach’s outburst, when he bemoaned the poor standard of SA football and lack of genuine talent, is something some of his predecessors have stated before, only to be sidestepped, or replaced, without any tangible implementation of their ideas.

Make no mistake, Broos was totally out of order to publicly display his frustration. “Bafana only qualified for the 2010 World Cup because it was a gift”, was probably the most offensive line in his rant. But however one looks at it, it remains the truth – SA would never have made the World Cup had it not been hosted here.

Broos, though, should not be speaking as some helpless charlatan observing from afar. He took the job last year knowing fully well that Bafana have limitations. Such was his confidence in succeeding that he famously declared soon after arriving at Safa House: “Kill me if we don’t qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2026 World Cup.”

How he planned to achieve those lofty goals with a squad he publicly chastised as less talented than what he saw in Cameroon, Ivory Coast and Ghana is a mystery. Broos must not forget he’s employed to come up with solutions, which he no doubt offered when he was interviewed for the job. He’s not a volunteer; he gets remunerated to produce results.