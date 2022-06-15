Shots fired: Sundowns striker Erasmus takes a swipe at Bafana coach Broos

Mamelodi Sundowns forward Kermit Erasmus has taken a swipe at Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos in response to the Belgian’s comments that the Premier Soccer League (PSL) is not a good enough level.

Former Bafana striker Erasmus (31) tweeted: “Why do we have a coach who doesn’t believe in our talent and league? Sorry for thinking out loud.”

The tweet was in response to comments made by Broos in a press conference on Tuesday. The coach was supposed to speak about his plan for the way forward in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers after SA started with a 2-1 defeat against Africa’s second-ranked team, Morocco, in Rabat on Thursday night.