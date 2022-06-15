Broos maintains SA football standard dooms Bafana

‘You can fire me, but the problem will still be there’

Outspoken Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has once again induced controversy by blatantly asserting the overall standard of SA football is too mediocre for the national team to succeed.



Speaking in a media conference, designed to reflect on Bafana’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier defeat away to Morocco last Thursday at Safa House on Tuesday, Broos lambasted the poor quality of local football...