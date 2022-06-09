Kekana prepared to help SA overcome Morocco

Bafana Bafana utility defender Grant Kekana is hell-bent on giving his all, should he be preferred to play a role in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Morocco at Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Wednesday night (9pm).

With Siyanda Xulu and Rushine de Reuck, who forged a decent central defensive partnership during the World Cup qualifiers last year, not included in the squad, Kekana stands a good chance to be part of a new unit at the heart of Bafana’s rearguard.

The Sundowns defender, who can also slot in at right-back, alongside Cape Town City’s Taariq Fielies and Portuguese-based Thibang Phete, are the only natural centre-back choices. Orlando Pirates’ left-back is secondarily a centre-back.

As much as it’s the first time he’s part of the senior national side, Kekana, 29, is prepared to die on the field, given coach Hugo Broos entrusted him to feature against the Atlas Lions. The Sundowns defender also painted a picture of how the environment in the camp is.

“It’s my first call-up ever. It sort of hit me by surprise but I was happy to be called-up... I have always wanted to represent my country, now I have been afforded the chance. So, I will be looking to give my all. I will leave everything on the field,” Kekana, who was rewarded with a Bafana call-up on the back of a splendid maiden season with Sundowns, told the Safa media team on Wednesday.

“The past few days have been good... the mood in camp has been good. The players are ready for tomorrow’s game. We’ve prepared well. There’s that camaraderie here and it’s something I expected because a number of players here I played with at my previous clubs, so that made it easy for me to gel with the team.”

Bafana’s Group K consists of only three countries, with Liberia the third team after Zimbabwe were disqualified by Fifa.