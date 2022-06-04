Thembinkosi Lorch: ‘My Bafana call-up was a bit too soon’

Orlando Pirates attacking midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch says he did not expect to be called up to the Bafana Bafana squad so soon after enduring one of his most difficult seasons in the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

The former PSL Player of the Season only played a handful of matches after starting the season on the injury list.

He had lost his spark that saw him become one of the brightest prospects in the country when he joined the Buccaneers but he fought back and won the admiration of the hard-to-please Bafana coach Hugo Broos.

The Belgian has included him in the 2023 Afcon qualifying match against Morocco in Rabat on Thursday.