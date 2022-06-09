Our PSL team of the season

Right-back: Khuliso Mudau (Sundowns)

Those who followed Mudau from his Black Leopards days will agree that he was the most improved player this season. At the start, the 27-year-old struggled to adapt to Sundowns’ demands and was even shouted at live on TV by coach Manqoba Mngqithi. However, he eventually knuckled down as he even earned Bafana call-ups.

Left-back: Lyle Lakay (Sundowns)

Lakay, 30, was one of Sundowns’ standout performers this campaign. He was solid both in defence and in attack. He scored four goals with nine assists in 40 matches across all competitions. Lakay’s ultimate reward was being drafted into the Bafana team after initial reluctance by coach Hugo Broos.

Central-defender: Olisa Ndah (Pirates)

The 24-year-old Nigerian international brought about stability to Bucs’ rearguard. He was easily the side’s best defender. Ndah’s composure and range of passes gave the Buccaneers something they’d been lacking for years.

Central-defender: Idumba Fasika (City)

You’d swear Fasika had been in the PSL for year while it was his maiden term. The 23-year-old Congolese was rock-solid, forging a brilliant central defensive pairing with Taariq Fielies. He started all the 23 league games he was involved in, helping City to concede only 24 league goals with Sundowns and AmaZulu the only sides who leaked fewer goals than them as they conceded 20 and 22 respectively.