Soccer

Our PSL team of the season

Jali, Ndah among those who shone brighter

By sihle ndebele and Neville Khoza - 09 June 2022 - 09:35
CHATSWORTH, SOUTH AFRICA - MAY 21: Andile Jali, captain of Mamelodi Sundowns during the DStv Premiership match between Royal AM and Mamelodi Sundowns at Chatsworth Stadium on May 21, 2022 in Chatsworth, South Africa.
Image: Darren Stewart

The 2021/22 Premier Soccer League (PSL) had a few highlights, but there were still players who shone brighter than others, Sihle Ndebele and Neville Khoza select the best XI.

Goalkeeper: Hugo Marques (Cape Town City)

Marques was a revelation for the Citizens after joining at the beginning of the season. The 36-year-old kept 15 clean sheets from 28 league games. No keeper managed more clean slates than him.

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - APRIL 12: Khuliso Mudau of Mamelodi Sundowns during the DStv Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on April 12, 2022 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Right-back: Khuliso Mudau (Sundowns)

Those who followed Mudau from his Black Leopards days will agree that he was the most improved player this season. At the start, the 27-year-old struggled to adapt to Sundowns demands and was even shouted at live on TV by coach Manqoba Mngqithi. However, he eventually knuckled down as he even earned Bafana call-ups.

Left-back: Lyle Lakay (Sundowns)

Lakay, 30, was one of Sundowns’ standout performers this campaign. He was solid both in defence and in attack. He scored four goals with nine assists in 40 matches across all competitions. Lakays ultimate reward was being drafted into the Bafana team after initial reluctance by coach Hugo Broos.

Central-defender: Olisa Ndah (Pirates)

The 24-year-old Nigerian international brought about stability to Bucs rearguard. He was easily the sides best defender. Ndahs composure and range of passes gave the Buccaneers something theyd been lacking for years.

Central-defender: Idumba Fasika (City)

Youd swear Fasika had been in the PSL for year while it was his maiden term. The 23-year-old Congolese was rock-solid, forging a brilliant central defensive pairing with Taariq Fielies. He started all the 23 league games he was involved in, helping City to concede only 24 league goals with Sundowns and AmaZulu the only sides who leaked fewer goals than them as they conceded 20 and 22 respectively.

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - APRIL 16: Nathan Idumba Fasika of Cape Town City FC during the DStv Premiership match between Cape Town City FC and Royal AM at DHL Stadium on April 16, 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image: Grant Pitcher

Defensive midfielder: Andile Jali (Sundowns)

Jali rolled back the years, reminding people why he wasnt yet past his prime. The 32-year-old captained Sundows in most games and his leadership skills helped them to grind out results even when it was hard.

Attacking midfielder: Mduduzi Mdantsane (City)

When City sold key players in Surprise Ralani and Fagrie Lakay before the second half of the season started, Mdantsane continued to make them tick by using his ability to play in pocket spaces to unlock stubborn defences. The 27-year-old scored nine goals from 26 league outings.

Right-winger: Ashley du Preez (Stellenbosch)

From netting only two times in 25 league games in the previous term, where he became synonymous with missing seaters, Du Preez redeemed himself in the just-wrapped-up term by managing to score nine times from 29 league outings. The 24-year-old striker was also used at right-wing but managed to do well. He has since been snatched up by Chiefs in a lucrative switch.

Left-winger: Keagan Dolly (Chiefs)

Dolly gave Chiefs that spark. The former Sundowns ace  notched-up eight goals and four assists from 26 league fixtures. The 29-year-old even forced his way back into the Bafana squad until injuries sideline him towards the end of the campaign.

Keagan Dolly during the DStv Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Cape Town City FC at FNB Stadium on April 30, 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Forward: Peter Shalulile (Sundowns)

Shalulile’s hard work and discipline this past season led Sundowns to a historic treble. He scored 30 goals in all competitions, grabbing assists as well. The Namibian star, 28, was the best player this term, hands down.

Forward: Victor Letsoalo (Royal AM)

Letsoalo, 29, was outstanding for Royal this past season, scoring 15 goals in the DStv Premiership to finish second behind Shalulile on the scoring chart.

Bench: Toaster Nsabata, Grant Kekana, Goodman Mosele, Chibuike Ohizu, Thamsanqa Mkhize, Bandile Shandu, Jamie Webber.

Coaches: Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena (Sundowns)

 

 

