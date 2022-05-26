Steenhuisen calls on government to scrap fuel levy, deregulate fuel sector

The DA has proposed that the government scraps the general fuel levy and deregulates the fuel sector, among other things.

This amid a looming huge fuel price hike expected in June which will see motorists paying more than R25/l.

The general fuel levy is R3.93/l which DA leader John Steenhuisen on Thursday said was little more than a “corruption tax”.

“Road users are effectively reimbursing the National Treasury for taxpayer funds lost to corruption and wasteful expenditure. By cutting wasteful expenditure on luxuries like catering and entertainment, VIP protection and vehicles, and by uprooting state capture corruption that has cost SA at least R1.5-trillion so far, the general fuel levy of R3.93/l can be scrapped entirely.”