South Africa

Joburg residents face steep tariff hikes

The municipality has proposed tariff hikes of 9.75% for water and sanitation, 9.61% for electricity, 5% for refuse and 4.85% for property rates

By Nomazima Nkosi and Penwell Dlamini - 17 March 2022 - 08:51

Johannesburg ratepayers might have to dig even deeper into their already hollow pockets from July 1 if the proposed water, electricity, refuse and property rate increases are approved.

The municipality has proposed tariff hikes of 9.75% for water and sanitation, 9.61% for electricity, 5% for refuse and 4.85% for property rates...

