Joburg residents face steep tariff hikes
The municipality has proposed tariff hikes of 9.75% for water and sanitation, 9.61% for electricity, 5% for refuse and 4.85% for property rates
Johannesburg ratepayers might have to dig even deeper into their already hollow pockets from July 1 if the proposed water, electricity, refuse and property rate increases are approved.
