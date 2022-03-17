Joburg residents face steep tariff hikes

Johannesburg ratepayers might have to dig even deeper into their already hollow pockets from July 1 if the proposed water, electricity, refuse and property rate increases are approved.



The municipality has proposed tariff hikes of 9.75% for water and sanitation, 9.61% for electricity, 5% for refuse and 4.85% for property rates...