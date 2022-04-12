Consumers warned to brace for soaring chicken prices

While township businesses have already started to feel the pinch of the chicken prices that have been on a steady rise in the past few years, experts have warned that chicken, which is the most affordable protein for most households, could soon become an expensive commodity

Households and business owners who are already struggling to stay afloat because of the high cost of living, should brace themselves as the price of chicken products keeps rising.



