Consumers warned to brace for soaring chicken prices
While township businesses have already started to feel the pinch of the chicken prices that have been on a steady rise in the past few years, experts have warned that chicken, which is the most affordable protein for most households, could soon become an expensive commodity
Households and business owners who are already struggling to stay afloat because of the high cost of living, should brace themselves as the price of chicken products keeps rising.
While township businesses have already started to feel the pinch of the chicken prices that have been on a steady rise in the past few years, experts have warned that chicken, which is the most affordable protein for most households, could soon become an expensive commodity. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.