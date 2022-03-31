South Africans pay 10% more for food than a year ago

South Africans are paying more than 10% more for basic food items compared to a year ago, and those struggling to keep the lights on are likely to underspend on food by almost 40%.

The latest Household Affordability Index, compiled by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group (PMBEJD) and released on Wednesday, shows the average cost of the food basket increased by R410.53 (10.2%), from R4,039.56 in March 2021 to R4,450.09 in March 2022.

The report showed 33 of the 44 foods tracked in the household food basket have risen in price, with significant increases for cake flour, cooking oil, eggs, tea, bread, rice, white sugar and maize meal.

The index tracks food price data from 44 supermarkets and 30 butcheries in Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, Pietermaritzburg and Springbok in the Northern Cape.

According to the index:

the Johannesburg basket increased by R86.64 (2%) for the month of March 2022 and by R430 (10.6%) f or the year March 2021 to March 2022 ;

the Durban basket increased by R16.22 (0.4%) and R366.30 (9%) year-on-year;

the Cape Town basket increased by R151.38 (3.6%) and R394.08 (10%) year-on-year;

the Springbok basket increased by R163.87 (3.6%) and R496.22 (11.7%) year-on-year; and

the Pietermaritzburg basket increased by R51.95 (1.2%) and R396.62 (10.3%) year-on-year.

The government recently increased the national minimum wage by R1.50 an hour (from R21.69 to R23.19), R12 a day, and R264 per month based on a 22-day working month.