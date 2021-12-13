How to make the best offer on property over the festive season

Make sure you have the right advice

Whether you are buying a dream home, a first home or even a holiday home, the feeling you get when you find a house that ticks all the boxes is always special.



After all the excitement comes the reality of making an offer and this part is filled with feelings of anxiety. Understanding what to do well ahead of time will help you deal with the anxiety and ensure that you seal the best deal in just five steps. ..