‘Dear President Ramaphosa’: plea for clarity on festive season travel as fourth wave gathers steam

A plea has gone out to President Cyril Ramaphosa in an open letter to “provide certainty” about interprovincial travel during the festive season after Omicron travel bans wrecked an anticipated foreign tourism boom in SA.

The open letter was penned by Flight Centre Travel Group SA MD Euan McNeil, who said “knee-jerk international travel bans” imposed on SA had left beds and seats empty in the hospitality sector.

He is hopeful local holidaymakers will be able to fill some of the empty spaces.

“Our urgent plea and immediate priority is to provide certainty that interprovincial borders will remain open and South Africans can travel around the country for leisure and to visit friends and relatives, adhering to the strong non-pharmaceutical protocols that have been in place for more than a year,” wrote McNeil.

He said the tourism sector had, over the past 20 months, suffered from the “catastrophic” impact of Covid-19.