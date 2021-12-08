Durban beefs up security as it prepares for holiday rush
The eThekwini metro has procured private security services in preparation for holidaymakers expected to descend on beaches and entertainment establishments during the festive season.
About 2,000 metro police officers, supported by the SA Police Service, will be deployed.
The city said on Wednesday it will use private companies to “beef up security”.
“Beach law enforcement officers will conduct regular patrols at all beaches,” it said.
“Safety and security continues to be a priority. The city’s law enforcement officials and lifeguards have undergone intensive training to ensure they are ready for any eventuality.”
About 65 beach guides will be stationed at various beaches to help visitors and 120 more lifeguards have been deployed. Alcohol is prohibited and will be confiscated.
The city will provide 200,000 wristbands to be worn by children on the beaches to help identify them and reunite them with family if they get separated.
“In the event that children are separated from their guardians, 38 childminders are on standby to look after them until they are reunited with family members.”
Thirty-five swimming pools will be open to the public, while repairs to others are under way.
“Given the high volume of traffic associated with this period at the beachfront, access to certain roads will be controlled via boom gates.
“Road safety campaigns are afoot to ensure that unroadworthy vehicles, drunken driving and other irresponsible conduct is dealt with.
“To ease traffic congestion, a free park-and-ride facility will be available at the old drive-in site.
“With Covid-19 numbers increasing countrywide, residents and visitors are urged to be vigilant and observe all safety protocols. Vaccination sites will still operate and members of the public are urged to vaccinate.”
TimesLIVE
