Cabinet approves extension of national state of disaster until mid January

As Covid-19 cases spike with the emergence of the Omicron variant, minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele says the cabinet has approved the extension of the national state of disaster to January 15.

This follows a recommendation by the national coronavirus command council (NCCC), in terms of the Disaster Management Act.

“The national state of disaster is aimed at responding to the special circumstances presented by the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Gungubele.

He was addressing the media on the outcomes of a cabinet briefing on Wednesday.

On mandatory vaccines, Gungubele said there had been no recommendations made by the NCCC in this regard.

“It’s so clear to a number of us that you need a policy that encourages vaccination and you need a policy that discourages cynicism towards vaccines.”

Asked if the government can guarantee South Africans a festive season without strict lockdown restrictions, Gungubele responded: “We can’t do that. We said we will follow science, we will follow objective reality, we will respond to circumstances. We cannot say there will be no lockdown when you do not know what the situation will be.”