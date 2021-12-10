S Mag

Cheers to the festive season

By Londiwe Dlomo - 10 December 2021 - 08:09
Image: Supplied.

Chin-chin Mzansi! Having made it through the year, here are the cocktails that will keep you buzzing this holiday season. 

Pink Berry Crush

Our friends at Lacuna Bar at The Maslow hotel have handed over one of their crowd-pleasing rum-cocktail recipes that form part of the recently launched signature cocktail menu.

Ingredients:

 

50ml The Pink Pigeon rum

20ml Monin Strawberry Syrup

25ml lemon juice

15ml sugar syrup

20ml soda

3 raspberries

Method: 

Mix ingredients in shaker, except the soda.

Pour into a glass and pour in the soda.

Garnish with raspberries.

Image: Supplied.

Cap Classique Mojito

Ingredients:

ice cubes

5 mint leaves

25ml small-batch Jamaican rum

juice of ½ a lime

a few dashes of Angostura bitters

Boschendal Luxe Nectar Cap Classique

Method:

Put a few ice cubes into a wine glass.

Hold the mint leaves in the palm of one hand and clap your other hand over it — this will bruise the leaves just enough without making them bitter.

Drop the leaves into the glass and pour over the rum, lime, and Angostura bitters.

Stir gently.

Slowly top with champagne.

Image: Supplied.

Pretty in Pink 

Enjoying a sweet treat with a drink that complements it colour-wise is the stuff of Instagram dreams.

Ingredients:

Inverroche Creative Collection Coco Capensis gin

Handful of ice

Pomegranate seeds, to taste

Indian tonic, to taste

Strawberry tuile or a macaroon

Red or pink rose petals

Method:

Fill your glass with good-quality ice

Add 50ml gin

Add pomegranate seeds

Top up with Indian tonic

Garnish with a rose petal

Serve with a strawberry tuile or macaroon on the side.

Here are 3 non-alcoholic cocktail recipes you can try out this spring /summer season

Self-taught chef Charmaine Ramalope-Makhubela owner of GlamFoodie curated some mocktails recipes fit for a special occasion.
S Mag
2 months ago

Food, wine pairing drives sommelier's passion for hospitality industry

Jonathan Wakefield’s love for wine and drinks developed while cruising the world.
S Mag
2 months ago

