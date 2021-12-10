Cheers to the festive season

Chin-chin Mzansi! Having made it through the year, here are the cocktails that will keep you buzzing this holiday season.

Pink Berry Crush

Our friends at Lacuna Bar at The Maslow hotel have handed over one of their crowd-pleasing rum-cocktail recipes that form part of the recently launched signature cocktail menu.

Ingredients:

50ml The Pink Pigeon rum

20ml Monin Strawberry Syrup

25ml lemon juice

15ml sugar syrup

20ml soda

3 raspberries

Method:

Mix ingredients in shaker, except the soda.

Pour into a glass and pour in the soda.

Garnish with raspberries.