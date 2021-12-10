Cheers to the festive season
Chin-chin Mzansi! Having made it through the year, here are the cocktails that will keep you buzzing this holiday season.
Pink Berry Crush
Our friends at Lacuna Bar at The Maslow hotel have handed over one of their crowd-pleasing rum-cocktail recipes that form part of the recently launched signature cocktail menu.
Ingredients:
50ml The Pink Pigeon rum
20ml Monin Strawberry Syrup
25ml lemon juice
15ml sugar syrup
20ml soda
3 raspberries
Method:
Mix ingredients in shaker, except the soda.
Pour into a glass and pour in the soda.
Garnish with raspberries.
Cap Classique Mojito
Ingredients:
ice cubes
5 mint leaves
25ml small-batch Jamaican rum
juice of ½ a lime
a few dashes of Angostura bitters
Boschendal Luxe Nectar Cap Classique
Method:
Put a few ice cubes into a wine glass.
Hold the mint leaves in the palm of one hand and clap your other hand over it — this will bruise the leaves just enough without making them bitter.
Drop the leaves into the glass and pour over the rum, lime, and Angostura bitters.
Stir gently.
Slowly top with champagne.
Pretty in Pink
Enjoying a sweet treat with a drink that complements it colour-wise is the stuff of Instagram dreams.
Ingredients:
Inverroche Creative Collection Coco Capensis gin
Handful of ice
Pomegranate seeds, to taste
Indian tonic, to taste
Strawberry tuile or a macaroon
Red or pink rose petals
Method:
Fill your glass with good-quality ice
Add 50ml gin
Add pomegranate seeds
Top up with Indian tonic
Garnish with a rose petal
Serve with a strawberry tuile or macaroon on the side.