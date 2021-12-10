For the audiophile in your life: the new Huawei FreeBuds Lipstick (with a R500 voucher)
This pair of high-quality earphones comes in a smart container that looks like a tube of lipstick
Dynamite comes in small packages – and it’s certainly true of the brand-new Huawei FreeBuds Lipstick, a pair of earphones of unparalleled style and quality.
Created at Huawei’s aesthetic research centre in Paris, France, the Huawei FreeBuds Lipstick is designed to look exactly like a tube of lipstick. The exquisite workmanship makes a fashion statement and signifies a new trend in ultra-chic design.
The earphones come in a luxury-grade stainless steel body with a smooth, polished and mirror-like surface. The manufacturing process involves rough, medium and fine polishing, as well as manual polishing and high-temperature cleaning. The exterior’s special coating is scratch-resistant and ensures the colour remains consistent and long-lasting.
The design also features rounded arcs and delicate fine lines that are both beautiful to look at and comfortable to hold, making the product sleek, elegant and minimalist.
The Huawei FreeBuds Lipstick combines three colours: the luxurious black and gold of the charging case and the deep red of the earbuds themselves. The charging case uses magnets to keep the earphones firmly in place: there are two magnets in the bottom of the case, and the earphones are equipped with micro-magnets.
Of course, true to Huawei form, the quality of the earphones is as exceptional from an audio perspective as from a design perspective. They use active noise cancellation and AEM technology to create a mind-blowing listening experience.
The Huawei FreeBuds Lipstick automatically detects the shape of your ear canal and assigns the most appropriate equaliser settings. The AEM technology compensates for different ear-canal sizes and wearing conditions to make sure the sound is of superior quality.
The earphones support three equaliser modes – balanced, bass boost and treble boost – to personalise your listening experience.
The open-fit earphones also make it less likely that you’ll feel a build-up of pressure in your ears by allowing for better ventilation to balance the pressure in your ear canals.
With its pleasing aesthetics and impressive technical specifications, the Huawei FreeBuds Lipstick makes for the perfect gift this festive season. It also comes in a special scented gift box, making it even more special to unwrap – for you or the person you’re giving it to.
Special offer: get a R500 coupon
The Huawei FreeBuds Lipstick is now available on pre-order. Get an exclusive R500 coupon by paying a deposit of R999 from December 10 to 13 and pay the balance of R3,000 from December 14. Terms and conditions apply.
