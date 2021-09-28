Reading frees us from the conditions holding us back

The preamble of Chapter 9 of the National Development Plan (NDP) 2030, identifies us as a nation that loves reading, where each community has a library filled with the wealth of books and a librarian, and all our citizens read, write and converse.

While a book holds a house of gold, I think the assertion in the preamble of the NDP 2030 is all in a dream and we should wake up from that dream and start doing something. September 8, which is the international literacy day, has come and gone.

The euphoria about literacy also evaporated when that day set, like dew in the dawn of a summer sun. I am told that even during the looting most bookshops were left untouched, even though they were open.

Most people in SA, I am told, regard reading as an activity connected to school or formal education, hence many writers, especially in indigenous languages, write only for the department of basic education audience. And this curtails their creativity.

Reading is viewed as an activity that has to be endured during a short period at school and then abandoned when people complete the required stages of school. As a result of poor reading culture, few people write in indigenous languages and few publishers publish in African languages.

My biggest fear with this is that indigenous languages will become extinct. SA’s reading crisis is a topic of ongoing debate and several strategies for improvement have been proposed, such as promoting a culture of reading; encouraging parents to read to their children; making books accessible in schools and improving teacher education.