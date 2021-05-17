“Debunking myths around therapy will go a long way to ensuring that people are more open to therapy. One common misconception is that therapy is a quick fix which offers ready-made solutions for all problems. This is not true. In most cases, client issues will not be resolved in one or two sessions. Each client is an individual. As such, a client-specific approach is utilised to get to a solution that is ideal for that specific client,” says Masokoane.

“People also tend to think therapy is only for weak, crazy people or those with serious mental illnesses. But seeking treatment is actually a sign of resourcefulness. It is indicative of you prioritising your overall wellbeing and self-development.”

The reality is that not all South Africans who need therapy can easily walk into a therapist’s office for a one-on-one session. Not everyone has the financial means. And even among those who can afford therapy, the pandemic has managed to move many interactions into virtual rooms. For these and other reasons, alternative ways such as virtual therapy and hotlines become relevant.

For Boitumelo Mamiane, therapist and co-founder of Mental Health Club, access to information, assistance and therapy remain important. Through Mental Health Club, signing up (with the option of using a pseudonym) allows users to share experiences, access therapists and receive information about mental health that may assist in dealing with life’s situations.