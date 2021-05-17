Awareness of mental health rises, but false ideas persist
Debunking myths around therapy
The past 10 to 15 years have seen a considerable increase in the awareness and understanding of mental health. More and more people have become open to conversations about mental health while also embracing various forms of assistance, including therapy.
“Therapy is important as it assists in ensuring that individuals are performing optimally in all aspects of their daily lives. The tools and techniques that are learned in therapy can be implemented in one’s daily life to ensure that they are getting the most out of life,” says counselling psychologist Dr Kgomotso Masokoane.
While information regarding therapy is more accessible than it was in the past, numerous myths and misconceptions continue to hover over it like a dark cloud. As such, it is important for these myths to be debunked and the misconceptions corrected.
“Debunking myths around therapy will go a long way to ensuring that people are more open to therapy. One common misconception is that therapy is a quick fix which offers ready-made solutions for all problems. This is not true. In most cases, client issues will not be resolved in one or two sessions. Each client is an individual. As such, a client-specific approach is utilised to get to a solution that is ideal for that specific client,” says Masokoane.
“People also tend to think therapy is only for weak, crazy people or those with serious mental illnesses. But seeking treatment is actually a sign of resourcefulness. It is indicative of you prioritising your overall wellbeing and self-development.”
The reality is that not all South Africans who need therapy can easily walk into a therapist’s office for a one-on-one session. Not everyone has the financial means. And even among those who can afford therapy, the pandemic has managed to move many interactions into virtual rooms. For these and other reasons, alternative ways such as virtual therapy and hotlines become relevant.
For Boitumelo Mamiane, therapist and co-founder of Mental Health Club, access to information, assistance and therapy remain important. Through Mental Health Club, signing up (with the option of using a pseudonym) allows users to share experiences, access therapists and receive information about mental health that may assist in dealing with life’s situations.
“The world of virtual therapy comes with its own advantages and disadvantages. Most hotlines, apps and digital platforms are available 24/7, which allows people to deal with emergencies that happen outside of their therapist’s working hours. They’re also more cost-effective when compared to traditional face-to-face therapy. The disadvantage is that there may be issues of confidentiality and privacy,” says Mamiane.
“Another thing is that there could be possible triggers on some of these mental health platforms, which is why we have that as a disclaimer in our terms and conditions. When on the platform, reading about something that you also struggle with may create challenges for you.”
Notwithstanding the pros and cons, Mamiane strongly believes it is good that those who aren’t able to walk into a therapist’s office can also still access therapy in some form and that those who previously had no access to information and assistance can now get it through the click of a few buttons.
“Most black people aren’t really exposed to mental health conversations in their upbringing, which makes it difficult to be receptive to things like therapy. Access changes that.”
Likewise, Masokoane believes that, moving forward, what needs to be looked into is how such platforms can be more embraced and enhanced to ensure greater access.
“The best way to enhance these platforms is to develop more user-friendly apps. Also, in our country it would help if internet and fibre was made available to more people,” she says.
